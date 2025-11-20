Existing-home sales in the United States rose 1.2% in October from September, according to the National Association of Realtors, reaching an annual pace of 4.1 million units. On a yearly basis, they increased 1.7%. This rebound is partly due to a temporary drop in mortgage rates over the summer, to 6.13% in mid-September, before rising to 6.36% by the end of October. The majority of transactions recorded reflect contracts signed before the federal government shutdown, which nonetheless delayed certain sales, notably those relating to public guarantees.

Meanwhile, the market is still suffering from a supply shortage. The stock of homes for sale fell 0.7% over the month to 1.52 million units. This level remains higher than it was a year ago, although only represents 4.4 months of sales, still below the balanced level. The median price of existing homes reached $415,200 in October, up 2.1% y-o-y, marking the 28th consecutive month of y-o-y gains. Days on market lengthened, with an average of 34 days, compared with 29 days a year ago, indicating caution amongst buyers.

The market remains mixed across segments. Upmarket home sales continue to lead, with a +16% gain for properties over $1m, while sales of homes under $100,000 fell by 3%. First-time buyers are returning gradually (32% of sales, vs. 27% a year earlier), but face regional headwinds: a shortage of supply in the Northeast, high prices in the West, and more favorable conditions in the Midwest and South. Despite a modest improvement in interest rates and seasonally weaker competition, financial affordability remains the main obstacle to a more robust market rebound.