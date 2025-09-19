Medtronic announces that it has received US FDA approval for Altaviva, a minimally invasive implantable tibial neuromodulation (ITNM) therapy inserted near the ankle and designed to treat urge urinary incontinence.



Bladder control problems affect approximately 43 million American adults, the group points out, estimating that this device will expand treatment options for the 16 million living with urinary urgency and leakage.



Placed slightly under the skin and above the fascia, Altaviva sends electrical impulses to the tibial nerve, helping to restore communication between the bladder and the brain to regulate bladder control.



The device is designed to have a battery life of 15 years under expected treatment settings and delivers treatment automatically, requiring no daily intervention or manual adjustment.