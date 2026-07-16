US biopharmaceutical group Merck said on Thursday it had won authorization from US health authorities (FDA) to market Lipfendra, a new type of cholesterol treatment, lifting its shares in premarket electronic trading on Wall Street.
Merck & Co., Inc. specializes in the development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products and vaccines sold under prescription. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of pharmaceutical products (73.9%): for treating hypertension, osteoporosis, atherosclerosis, respiratory, bacterial and fungal, ophthalmologic, and urological diseases, acute migraine, hair loss in men, etc.;
- sale of vaccines (15.5%);
- sale of animal health products (9.8%);
- other (0.8%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (56.2%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (22.4%), Latin America (5.2%), Asia/Pacific (4.6%), Japan (4.2%), China (3%) and other (4.4%).
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