US green light for a new Merck cholesterol drug

US biopharmaceutical group Merck said on Thursday it had won authorization from US health authorities (FDA) to market Lipfendra, a new type of cholesterol treatment, lifting its shares in premarket electronic trading on Wall Street.

In a statement, the company said the FDA approval is based on two Phase 3 studies showing the pill reduced participants' LDL cholesterol (LDL-C) by 56% after 24 weeks of treatment.



Merck said it is the first FDA-approved cholesterol drug that precisely targets the PCSK9 protein to increase the liver's uptake of fats circulating in the blood.



A major step forward for this type of treatment, which can now be taken orally via a daily pill rather than by injection.



Following the announcements, Merck shares were set to rise by more than 1% on Thursday morning on the New York Stock Exchange, in a market expected to open little changed.