US biopharmaceutical group Merck said on Thursday it has received authorization from US health regulators (the FDA) to market Lipfendra, a new type of cholesterol treatment, lifting its shares on Wall Street.

In a statement, the drugmaker said the FDA approval is based on two phase 3 studies showing the tablet cut participants' LDL cholesterol (LDL-C) by 56% after 24 weeks of treatment.



Merck said this is the first FDA-approved cholesterol medicine to specifically target the PCSK9 protein to increase the liver's uptake of fats circulating in the blood.



A major step forward for this class of treatment, which can now be taken orally via a daily pill, rather than by injection.



Following the announcement, Merck shares were seen up more than 1% on Thursday morning on the New York Stock Exchange, in a market expected to open roughly flat.