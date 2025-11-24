Shares of major US health insurers jumped on Monday following reports of a White House plan to extend Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies, better known as Obamacare, for another two years. Centene shares surged over 6% when Wall Street opened, followed by Molina Healthcare (nearly 4%) and Elevance Health (+1.5%). The draft plan, which could soon be announced, would also introduce new eligibility criteria for the subsidies.

Without government action, the current subsidies are set to expire on December 31, which would drive up insurance premiums for millions of beneficiaries as early as 2026. Such an increase would threaten the affordability of care and could cause enrollment rates to drop. Insurers, worried about a decline in sign-ups, have welcomed the prospect of prolonged public support, seen as a positive signal for the sector's stability.

Although the plan is still at a preliminary stage, analysts view these measures as beneficial for the entire healthcare ecosystem, including hospitals, care management and related services. According to a recent survey, nearly three-quarters of American adults support renewing these subsidies, underscoring broad consensus in favor of maintaining affordable coverage.