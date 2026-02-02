An hour and a half after the opening bell, US markets were up on Monday, against a backdrop of palpable tensions between the United States and Iran and after the emergence of a partial shutdown. This week will again be marked by the release of annual results. After 5 p.m., the Dow Jones was up 0.81% at 49,289.85 points and the Nasdaq was gaining 0.63% at 23,609.44 points.

Towards an easing of tensions between the United States and Iran?



Yesterday, Donald Trump said he wanted to reach a deal with Tehran. The outstretched hand follows warnings from Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who fears a regional war in the event of US intervention. The US president concluded from Florida: "if we don't have a deal, we'll see whether he was right or not."



Meanwhile, Khamenei struck a tougher tone towards Washington. On Sunday, Iran's supreme leader warned via the Tasnim news agency that a US attack would not remain contained, but would spill over into the entire region. He also described the bloody crackdowns on the January protests - which claimed the lives of several thousand people - as a necessary response to an attempted "coup d'Etat".



Amid those tensions, in commodities markets, after 5 p.m., Brent crude was down nearly 7% at $65.94, while the WTI was off nearly 6% at $61.94.



Gold also extended its pullback, down 4.76% at $4,633 an ounce after 5 p.m.



Partial "shutdown"



Beyond geopolitics, news in the US is dominated by the partial shutdown. The Senate voted on Friday to freeze funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for 15 days. The additional time is meant to pressure Congress to legislate new limits on immigration policy. The impasse, in effect since Saturday, stems from tensions between Democrats and Republicans over the role of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Unlike last year's historic 43-day shutdown, this paralysis remains partial and should not drag on, since it affects only part of the federal administration.



In addition, President Trump announced on Friday the name of Jerome Powell's successor as Fed chair, whose term will expire in May. He picked Kevin Warsh, whose name had been circulating insistently for several months and was anticipated by most analysts. According to Goldman Sachs, "Warsh plans to cut interest rates (to support the real economy) while aggressively shrinking the size of the Fed's balance sheet to curb inflation and limit the impact on asset markets."



Walt Disney wobbles



Amongst stocks, Walt Disney was sliding and sat at the bottom of the Dow Jones, weighed on by a year-on-year decline in profit in Q1 2025/2026. Profit came in at $2.402bn, versus $2.554bn in the same period a year earlier, with EPS down 4% to $1.34. After the media and leisure group, other Wall Street heavyweights are also set to publish annual results this week: Alphabet, Amazon, Eli Lilly, PepsiCo, Pfizer.



Devon Energy edged higher after announcing its merger with Coterra Energy. The two energy-sector groups signed a definitive agreement for an all-stock transaction. The combination will create a leading, large-cap shale operator.



Meanwhile, US rare-earth stocks jumped on Monday after reports revealed a strategic plan by the Trump administration to secure the nation's supply of critical minerals. According to Bloomberg, the plan, dubbed "Project Vault," would aim to build a reserve for the private sector, based on a financing structure combining $1.67bn in private capital and a $10bn public loan via the US export bank. The initiative is intended to reduce US dependence on China, which currently dominates the global rare-earth supply chain. MP Materials, the leading US rare-earth producer, was up nearly 4%, while USA Rare Earth and Critical Metals Corp were gaining nearly 10% and 5%, respectively.



Jobs data on the agenda



On the data front, the US manufacturing PMI for January was released in mid-afternoon. The index came in at 52.4, up from 51.8 in December 2025, and remains above the 50-point threshold that marks the divide between contraction and expansion.



Investors will also take in several US employment indicators: the JOLTS report for December (Tuesday), the ADP January private payrolls report (Wednesday), and the January nonfarm payrolls report (Friday).