US Industrial Production Sees Modest Gain in May

Following a 0.9% month-over-month increase in April (revised upward from the initial estimate of 0.7%), US industrial production grew by a mere 0.1% in May, falling short of the 0.3% gain expected by the consensus.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/15/2026 at 09:27 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Breaking down the figures, manufacturing output remained flat last month compared to April, while mining sector production rose by 1.3% and utilities contracted by 0.4%.



According to the Federal Reserve, the capacity utilization rate in US industry edged up by 0.1 percentage point to 76.2% in May, a level that remains 3.2 points below its long-term average for the 1972-2025 period.