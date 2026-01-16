US: Industrial production up 0.4% in December

After a 0.4% month-on-month increase in November (revised from an initially estimated 0.2% rise), US industrial production rose again by 0.4% in December, according to the Federal Reserve.

In detail, manufacturing output increased by 0.2% in December, but mining output fell by 0.7%, while utilities output climbed by 2.6%.



According to the Federal Reserve, capacity utilization in US industry improved by 0.2 percentage point to 76.3% in December, a level nonetheless 3.2 points below its long-term average (1972-2024).