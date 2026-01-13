December inflation came in below expectations. After several months of data distorted by the shutdown, the disinflation trend still appears to be intact.

After several months of data disrupted by the shutdown, investors were awaiting the first statistics for January to get a clearer picture of the US economy.



Last week, the jobs report broadly confirmed the trend of recent months: job creations remain weak, while the unemployment rate remains at historically low levels. We are still in the "low hiring, low firing" balance (few hires, few layoffs) described for months by economists.



On inflation, today's figure also confirms the recent trend, with inflation coming in slightly below expectations.

The CPI rose by 0.3% in December, in line with expectations and at the same pace as in November. Y-o- y, it stands at 2.7%, matching forecasts, after 2.7% the previous month.



However, .on a core basis (excluding food and energy), inflation was lower than expected, at 0.2% last month versus 0.3% expected. On an annual basis, it reached 2.6%, almost the same as the consensus of 2.7%.



The previous inflation print, published in mid-December, came in below expectations, although was met with scepticism. The positive surprise likely reflected, to a greater extent, data collection issues caused by the shutdown.



Today's figure is therefore rather reassuring and shows that a disinflationary trend remains in place, even though inflation is still above the Fed's 2% target.



The December inflation report keeps alive hopes of additional Fed rate cuts. Investors are pricing in two 25bp reductions in 2026, according to the CME's FedWatch tool.



In any case, last spring's fears of inflation being reignited by tariffs now appear to have receded. A recent study by the San Francisco Fed, based on data from 1886 to 2017, shows that tariffs have generally not led to higher inflation. Instead, price increases tend to destroy demand, hence resulting in a limited impact on inflation.