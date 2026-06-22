US-Iran: Encouraging progress in Switzerland talks

European stock markets are lower except for Amsterdam (+0.25%), despite negotiations on track between the United States and Iran to find a lasting peace in the Middle East. They began yesterday at a luxury hotel near Lucerne, Switzerland. US Vice President JD Vance called them 'historic'. The CAC 40 is heading for a second straight session in the red, down 0.69% at 8,362.77 points. The Euro Stoxx 50 slips 0.05% to 6,289.82 points.

Richard Sengmany Published on 06/22/2026 at 06:13 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Washington and Tehran wrapped up a first round of talks in the early hours of Monday. The negotiations, hosted in Switzerland, are set to continue throughout the week.



In a statement, Switzerland's foreign ministry welcomed 'agreement on a roadmap aimed at reaching a final deal within 60 days'. According to the ministry, 'this roadmap creates the conditions for the immediate opening of new technical discussions'.



The Iranian delegation, which took part in these talks with the United States under mediation by Pakistan and Qatar, returns to Tehran on Monday 'after 18 hours of intense discussions', according to information reported by the Irna news agency.



Protecting Hormuz shipping lanes



Americans and Iranians agreed to establish a 'communications line (...) with the objective of ensuring safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz', a strategic waterway through which about 20% of global hydrocarbons typically transit. Iran had announced its reclosure after Israeli attacks in Lebanon against Hezbollah, its ally.



Commercial traffic is to be fully restored within 30 days after the strait is demined, according to the memorandum of understanding.

Tehran nevertheless wants to impose 'toll fees' for services provided along this route, which 'will not return to the pre-war situation', Iran's chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned.



'Reopening the strait should allow global traffic to return to its pre-crisis level within a month. In the gas market, however, Qatar has indicated that 20% of its output, or 4% of global LNG supply, will remain unavailable for several years given the repairs required,' Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management said.



In addition, Iran and the United States agreed to create a 'conflict-management cell' to end fighting in Lebanon, which has weakened the ceasefire in place in the Middle East, Pakistani and Qatari mediators said on Monday.



Against this backdrop, oil prices are slipping again, trading below $80. Brent crude is down 0.15% at $79.14. WTI falls 1.52% to $75.19.



Beyond geopolitics, in the UK, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his resignation on Monday, saying a new leader would be in place by the start of the parliamentary session in September. Instability persists: a seventh head of government will be chosen in 10 years in the UK.



Lisi, Pierre & Vacances in focus



In corporate news, Lisi shares (+2.67%) post one of the strongest gains in the SBF 120 index following an initiation by Berenberg. In a note titled 'Fasten your seatbelts' published this morning, the broker says the 250-year-old industrial group is a well-established player with a compelling investment narrative given its positioning in its businesses, first automotive but above all aerospace. Berenberg initiates coverage with a buy rating and a target price of €81.



As part of its strategic review, Pierre & Vacances (+4.06%) is among the biggest risers on the SRD market. The close-to-home tourism specialist has received a firm, fully financed offer from Mubadala Capital to acquire all outstanding shares via a voluntary cash tender offer.



On its return to trading, 2CRSi (-20%) plunges, after falling 43.05% on Thursday and suspending trading on Friday following allegations by Grizzly Research. On Thursday, the company, which makes high-performance computer servers and innovative AI solutions, was targeted by short seller Grizzly Research. It accused 2CRSi of having created a fraudulent structure in the United States 'to manufacture a growth story for investors' and says that 'investors, regulators and auditors have been deliberately misled'.



In Europe, UK low-cost carrier easyJet (+2.32%) rejected a third takeover offer from the US investment fund, which proposed 625 pence per share after offering 560 GBX and then 600 GBX. easyJet's board again refused to negotiate on this new basis. As a result, Castlelake chose to make its proposal public, allowing shareholders to form a view ahead of the regulatory deadline of June 26.



On the data front, investors will look tomorrow to June PMI readings in France, Germany, the UK and the United States.