Major US indices are trading without any clear direction at mid-session, as tensions between the United States and Iran continue to intensify. Investors are closely monitoring geopolitical developments, while rising oil prices revive market concerns. The S&P 500 is down slightly (-0.1%), while the Dow Jones has shed 0.5%. Conversely, the Nasdaq 100 has managed to stay afloat, up approximately 0.2%, supported by the resilience of several technology stocks.

Over the weekend, Washington and Tehran exchanged strikes. Iran notably claimed to have targeted a US military base in retaliation for attacks carried out by the United States on its territory. Donald Trump stated that Tehran still wished to reach an agreement, while expressing regret over the lack of support from a portion of the Democratic camp, as well as certain Republicans, whom he described as "unpatriotic."



The primary development in recent hours, however, concerns Iran's announcement, reported by the Tasnim agency, that the country would suspend all exchanges with the United States regarding Israel. Iranian state media also said that Tehran was considering "completely" blocking the Strait of Hormuz, a threat that is fueling tensions in energy markets.



In this context, oil prices continue their ascent. North Sea Brent is up nearly 4.75%, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) has gained approximately 5.5%.



Investors also remain attentive to upcoming corporate earnings. Amongst the most anticipated results of the week are those from Palo Alto Networks, Broadcom and CrowdStrike.



On the macroeconomic front, the US ISM Manufacturing Index for May came in at 54 points, a level exceeding market expectations and marking its highest point in four years.



Attention will now turn to employment statistics. Wednesday will see the release of the ADP survey on private sector job creations.



Regarding individual stocks, Nvidia and Microsoft are up 3.9% and 2% respectively, following Nvidia's announcement of the launch of RTX Spark, a new chip designed for personal artificial intelligence agents running on Windows.



Salesforce has gained nearly 10% after announcing a $2bn investment in France by 2030, accompanied by a strengthening of its activities in artificial intelligence and the cloud.



Finally, Honeywell indicated that its automation and aeronautics businesses will adopt the Honeywell Technologies and Honeywell Aerospace brands respectively starting June 29, 2026, the scheduled date for the spin-off of its Aerospace division.