After opening slightly higher, major US indices are trading mixed this Wednesday. Investors remain focused on the prospect of an agreement between Iran and the United States, following reports from Iranian state television suggesting a potential compromise to reopen maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

As of 5:00 p.m. (CET), the S&P 500 is trading near flat, the Dow Jones is up 0.5%, while the Nasdaq 100 is down slightly (-0.5%).



The geopolitical climate in the Middle East remains fragile. On Tuesday, Iran accused the United States of violating a 7-week ceasefire following strikes conducted near the Strait of Hormuz. Despite these persistent tensions, markets are leaning towards a de-escalation narrative following reports of discussions regarding a possible deal between Washington and Tehran.



In this context, oil prices have fallen significantly. WTI has shed nearly 3% and Brent is down approximately 5.5% following these announcements, as investors anticipate maritime traffic potentially getting back to normal in the region.



With no major macroeconomic data due out this Wednesday, traders are shifting their focus to Thursday's US PCE inflation figures, a metric closely monitored by the Federal Reserve.



On the corporate front, Abercrombie & Fitch is up 12.5% after reporting quarterly results that beat expectations, bolstered by strong performance in the US market.



Lululemon Athletica is also gaining 5% following Reuters reports of a potential reconciliation between the company and its founder, Chip Wilson, which could end ongoing tensions between both parties.



According to sources cited by Semafor, US antitrust authorities are reportedly prepared to approve the $110bn acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery by Paramount.



Boeing is advancing 1.5% after the FAA gave the green light for an increase in 737 production rates.



Conversely, PDD is sliding 11% after the Chinese group, which owns the Temu platform, reported an unexpected decline in profits.



Finally, shares in cybersecurity firm Zscaler are plunging over 31% following revenue forecasts that came in significantly below market expectations.