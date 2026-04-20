American firm US Rare Earth is pressing ahead with its development, driven by a clear objective: reducing Western dependence on heavy rare earths, a market currently dominated by Asia, and specifically China. Buoyed by the announcement of a major acquisition and fresh positive analyst coverage, the stock is up over 10% after two hours of trading on Wall Street.

The group has unveiled a plan to acquire Brazilian producer Serra Verde in a deal valued at $2.8bn, combining cash and equity. US Rare Earth plans to pay $300m in cash, plus $126.9m in newly issued shares. The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.



A key asset for securing supply



This transaction is part of a broader strategy aimed at securing supply sources outside of China. Serra Verde is of particular interest, further bolstered by a 15-year supply agreement covering 100% of its production of four rare earths, concluded with a structure involving US public entities and private investors.



Against a backdrop of surging demand, driven notably by the energy transition and advanced technologies, Western players are actively seeking to diversify their sources, particularly for heavy rare earths, which are essential yet scarce outside of Asia.



Strategic positioning reinforced



With this acquisition, US Rare Earth consolidates its status as a strategic player. This dimension is further illustrated by the government's entry into the company's capital, with an announced 10% stake.



At the same time, Wedbush has initiated coverage of the stock with an "outperform" rating and a price target set at $29. The firm highlights the group's integrated model, which combines mining, processing, and the manufacturing of heavy rare earth magnets.



This platform is notably based on the Round Top deposit in West Texas, considered the largest heavy rare earth-dominant deposit in North America. It also relies on commercial-scale samarium-cobalt production outside of China, as well as a magnet manufacturing facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, where the first commercial deliveries of NdFeB are expected as early as this quarter.