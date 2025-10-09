Shares in US mining companies specializing in rare earths soared on Thursday after Beijing announced new export restrictions. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce has imposed a licensing requirement for all exports of products containing more than 0.1% of rare earths mined in China, as well as those manufactured using Chinese extraction, refining, or recycling technologies. This measure, seen as a strategic lever, reinforces concerns about China's control over global technology supply chains.

On Wall Street, USA Rare Earth gained 4%, MP Materials more than 6%, Energy Fuels nearly 9%, Lithium Americas 5%, while Trilogy Metals was up over 5%. These movements come shortly before a meeting between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump, which is scheduled for October 31 in South Korea. A White House official told CNBC that the new rules were being "closely" reviewed, with US authorities seeing them as an attempt by Beijing to consolidate its monopoly on critical minerals.

Rare earths, which are essential for defense, electric vehicles, and electronics, remain a key point of tension between China and the US. Washington accuses China of manipulating markets to stifle competition. This year, the Trump administration invested in MP Materials, Lithium Americas, and Trilogy Metals to secure a domestic supply. USA Rare Earth and Energy Fuels have confirmed that they are in close contact with the federal government, a sign that the US is preparing to strengthen its strategy in the face of Chinese dominance in the sector.