The US housing market is facing growing instability, marked by a record rate of canceled home sales. In December, 16.3% of purchase agreements fell through, representing over 40,000 canceled transactions, according to a Redfin study. This level, the highest since tracking began in 2017, is well above the 14.9% recorded a year ago. Reasons for it include a combination of high costs, a rising inventory and a widening imbalance between sellers and buyers.



According to Redfin, the market had 47% more sellers than buyers in December, a gap of over 630,000 homes, the largest since 2013. This abundance of listings gives buyers unprecedented leeway, making them more likely to walk away if they believe they can find better terms. The pattern is especially visible in cities such as Atlanta, Jacksonville, San Antonio and Cleveland, where cancellation rates exceed 20%.



At the same time, pending sales fell 9% between November and December, according to the National Association of Realtors, pointing to reduced activity at the start of the year. Concerns about the economy, high mortgage rates and political uncertainty are weighing on both buyers and sellers. In this imbalanced environment, the short-term outlook for the US residential market remains uncertain.