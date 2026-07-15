Data published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) show that US crude oil inventories stood at 409.7 million barrels in the week ended July 6, marking a decline of 1.7 million barrels from the previous week. Analysts had been expecting a larger drawdown of about 2.6 million barrels.



In detail, the agency reports that distillate product inventories, including heating oil, rose by 4.6 million barrels, while gasoline inventories fell by 1.5 million barrels (versus -800,000 expected), again compared with the prior week.



The EIA finally notes that refineries operated at 96.2% of their operating capacity during the same week, with average output of 9.6 million barrels per day.