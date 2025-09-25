US soybean futures fell further on Wednesday, with Chinese buyers now prefering Argentine shipments. The November contract lost 2 cents to $10.10 a bushel in Chicago, close to a six-week low. Corn for December delivery fell 1.75 cent to $4.2450, while wheat rose 1.75 cent to $5.2225 on technical buying and renewed demand.

This pressure stems from Argentina's decision to temporarily suspend its export taxes, which triggered a wave of sales to China. According to several operators, Beijing has reserved around 20 shipments, confirming its shift towards South America amid trade tensions with Washington. Analysts point out that this reallocation directly undermines US competitiveness in its main export market.

Corn is following the trend set by soybeans, but its losses remain limited by early harvest returns in the Midwest, which show yields below government forecasts. Wheat, meanwhile, is attempting to recover after hitting a low, buoyed by opportunistic buying and renewed interest from importers. Overall, the agricultural complex remains subject to seasonal pressure from US supply, although uncertainty over yields could provide some support in the coming weeks.