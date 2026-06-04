The US Department of Labor reported 225,000 initial jobless claims for the week ending May 25, an increase of 13,000 from the previous week's level (which was revised down from 215,000 to 212,000). This figure came in above consensus expectations, which had forecast 213,000 new filings.



The 4-week moving average, considered a more reliable gauge of underlying labor market trends, rose to 214,750, up 6,500 from the previous week's average.



Finally, the number of people receiving ongoing unemployment benefits totaled 1,777,000 for the week ending May 18 (the latest week for which data is available), representing a decrease of 8,000 compared to the prior week.