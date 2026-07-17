USA: another modest increase in industrial production in June

After a 0.1% increase in May from the previous month (a figure confirmed versus the initial estimate), US industrial production again rose by only 0.1% in June, compared with a 0.2% gain expected by the consensus.

In detail, manufacturing output itself lost momentum last month versus May, while output in the mining and utilities sectors each rose 0.4%.



According to the Federal Reserve, the capacity utilization rate in US industry was unchanged at 76.1% in June, a level still 3.3 points below its long-term average over the 1972-2025 period.