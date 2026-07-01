USA: June manufacturing PMI disappoints

In the United States, the June manufacturing PMI index came in below expectations. Forecast to rise to 55.7 points from 55.1, it instead slipped to 53.9 points.



According to Chris Williamson, chief economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence: "US manufacturers reported a further marked improvement in growth of output and order books in June, according to S&P Global PMI data, extending the acceleration seen since the start of the war in the Middle East. Employment, however, fell sharply, as companies often sought to offset higher energy and raw materials costs".