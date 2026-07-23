USA: new jobless claims far below expectations

The US Department of Labor said it recorded 187,000 new weekly jobless claims in the week of July 13, down 22,000 from the prior week's level (which was revised higher, from 208,000 to 209,000), well below the consensus forecast that had looked for 212,000 new claims.



The four-week moving average, intended to better reflect underlying trends in the labor market, came in at 207,500, down 7,250 from the prior week.



Finally, the number of people continuing to receive benefits totaled 1,796,000 in the week ended July 6 (the latest week for which these figures are available), down 2,000, again versus the revised level of the prior week.