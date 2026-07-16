USA: new jobless claims lower than expected

The US Department of Labor said it recorded 208,000 new weekly jobless claims in the week of July 6, down 8,000 from the prior week's level (which was revised up to 216,000 from 215,000), below the consensus forecast that had called for 217,000 new claims.



The four-week moving average, intended to better reflect underlying trends in the labor market, came in at 214,250, down 4,750 from the prior week.



Finally, the number of people regularly receiving benefits totaled 1,805,000 in the week ending June 29 (the latest week for which these figures are available), down 16,000, again versus the prior week's revised level.