USA: Oil inventories fall more sharply than expected

Data released by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) show that US crude oil inventories stood at 404.5 million barrels in the week ended July 20, marking a steep decline of 7.2 million barrels from the prior week. Analysts, for their part, had been looking for a more moderate drawdown of about 2.5 million barrels.



In detail, the agency reports that distillate inventories, including heating oil, rose by 1.1 million barrels, while gasoline inventories 'edged up slightly' (versus -1.71 million expected), still compared with the previous week.



The EIA finally notes that refineries operated at 97.2% of their operating capacity during the same week, with average output of 9.9 million barrels per day.