According to preliminary June data from S&P Global, activity in the US private sector accelerated more than expected. The index tracking it rose to 52.2 from 51.5, while analysts had been bracing for a dip to 50.8. At 52.2, the index is at its highest level in five months.
In detail, the indicator measuring activity in the manufacturing sector rose to 55.7 from 55.1, versus an estimate of 54.6. That is the highest level in a little more than four years.
In the services sector, the gauge also came in better than expected at 51.3, versus estimates of 51.1 and a prior reading of 50.7. It reached its highest level in four months.
For Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence: "More encouraging news from the Middle East helped restore some confidence among US companies in June. However, the overall pace of economic growth signaled by the flash PMI survey remains relatively weak compared with what was seen earlier in the year, before the conflict erupted. The survey suggests that current activity levels are consistent with an economy struggling to grow at an annualized pace much above 1% in the second quarter".
S&P Global, Inc. is one of the world's leading companies specializing in financial information services for investors, corporations, governments, financial institutions, investment managers and advisors. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- information and analysis services on commodities, energy, mobility and engineering markets (58.3%; &P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Commodity Insights and S&P Global Mobility);
- financial rating services (29.7%; S&P Global Ratings): designed to assess companies' solvency risks;
- management of global stock market indices and market data publication (12%; S&P Dow Jones Indices).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (60.8%), Europe (23%), Asia (10.7%) and other (5.5%).
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