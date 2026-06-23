USA: Private-Sector Activity Rebounds

According to preliminary June data from S&P Global, activity in the US private sector accelerated more than expected. The index tracking it rose to 52.2 from 51.5, while analysts had been bracing for a dip to 50.8. At 52.2, the index is at its highest level in five months.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/23/2026 at 09:59 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In detail, the indicator measuring activity in the manufacturing sector rose to 55.7 from 55.1, versus an estimate of 54.6. That is the highest level in a little more than four years.



In the services sector, the gauge also came in better than expected at 51.3, versus estimates of 51.1 and a prior reading of 50.7. It reached its highest level in four months.



For Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence: "More encouraging news from the Middle East helped restore some confidence among US companies in June. However, the overall pace of economic growth signaled by the flash PMI survey remains relatively weak compared with what was seen earlier in the year, before the conflict erupted. The survey suggests that current activity levels are consistent with an economy struggling to grow at an annualized pace much above 1% in the second quarter".