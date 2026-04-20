These resources have become a central issue in geopolitical rivalries, with Beijing accounting for nearly 70% of global mining production and approximately 90% of refining. The transaction would grant USA Rare Earth access to an already operational mine producing key elements such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium. These materials are essential for the manufacture of permanent magnets used in numerous sectors, including digital technologies, electric vehicles and military equipment.

The strategic importance of Serra Verde is further bolstered by a 15-year supply agreement covering 100% of its production of these four rare earths, concluded with a structure involving US public entities and private investors. In a context of strong expected demand growth linked to the energy transition, Western players are seeking to secure alternative sources, particularly for heavy rare earths.