USA Rare Earth to Acquire Serra Verde to Secure Non-Chinese Supply

American group USA Rare Earth has announced plans to acquire Brazilian producer Serra Verde in a deal valued at $2.8bn, combining cash and equity. The company expects to pay $300m in cash and $126.9m in newly issued shares. Completion is anticipated in Q3 2026, subject to regulatory approvals. This initiative is part of a strategy aimed at reducing US dependence on China in the rare earths sector. Following the announcement, USA Rare Earth shares rose by over 8% in pre-market trading on Monday.

These resources have become a central issue in geopolitical rivalries, with Beijing accounting for nearly 70% of global mining production and approximately 90% of refining. The transaction would grant USA Rare Earth access to an already operational mine producing key elements such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium. These materials are essential for the manufacture of permanent magnets used in numerous sectors, including digital technologies, electric vehicles and military equipment.



The strategic importance of Serra Verde is further bolstered by a 15-year supply agreement covering 100% of its production of these four rare earths, concluded with a structure involving US public entities and private investors. In a context of strong expected demand growth linked to the energy transition, Western players are seeking to secure alternative sources, particularly for heavy rare earths.