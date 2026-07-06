USA: Services growth slows as expected (ISM)

As expected, growth in activity in the US services sector eased slightly in June, this Monday's latest survey from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) shows.

The ISM services index slipped to 54 last month, from 54.5 in May, a reading fully in line with economists' expectations.



The new orders sub-index fell to 55.1, compared with 57.3 the previous month, but the employment gauge rebounded to 51.2 after 47.9, pointing to fresh hiring in the sector.



Another closely watched component amid current inflation pressures, the prices paid sub-index fell back to 67.7 from 71.3 in May, driven by lower energy prices following the recent easing of tensions in the Gulf.