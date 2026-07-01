USA: smaller-than-expected drop in crude oil inventories

Data released by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) show that crude oil inventories in the United States stood at 408.4 million barrels in the week ended June 22, marking a decline of 3.8 million barrels from the previous week. Analysts had been looking for a larger drop of 5.1 million barrels.



In detail, the agency reports that distillate inventories, including heating oil, rose by 2.5 million barrels, while gasoline inventories fell by 2.3 million barrels, again versus the previous week.



The EIA also said refineries operated at 96.6% of their operable capacity during the same week, with average production of 10 million barrels per day.