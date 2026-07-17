USA: surprise rise in import prices in June

US import prices rose 0.3% in June 2026 from the prior month, according to the Department of Labor, even as economists on average had been expecting a 0.7% decline last month.

Excluding fuels, where import prices eased 0.4% on a sequential basis, US import prices increased 0.4% last month from May.



Meanwhile, US export prices fell 0.6% in June from May (-0.7% excluding agricultural products), versus a consensus forecast of -0.4%. On a year-over-year basis, import and export prices rose 7.1% and 10.2%, respectively, in June.