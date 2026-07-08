U.S. wholesalers' inventories rose 0.1% in May 2026 from the previous month, after a 0.7% increase in April, according to the Commerce Department.
Wholesalers' sales jumped 3.4% in May from the previous month, after a 2.2% increase in April.
Because the gain in sales was clearly larger than the increase in inventories, the inventory-to-sales ratio narrowed noticeably between April and May, falling from 1.19 to 1.15 months.
USA: wholesalers' inventories post a modest increase in May
Published on 07/08/2026 at 10:16 am EDT
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