UV Germi Expects a 20% Drop in Revenue for 2025

Published on 12/24/2025

UV Germi has announced that its revenue for 2025 is expected to decline by around 20%, with a less pronounced decrease in activity anticipated for the second half of the year compared to the first half, during which revenue fell by 22%.



"This slight shift in trend, along with order deferrals to 2026, could pave the way for a better level of activity next year," said the specialist in water, air, and surface decontamination using UV technology.



As in the first half, ongoing productivity gains, cost control, and a favorable business mix in terms of margin should, according to the company, allow EBITDA for 2025 to decrease less sharply than revenue.



UV Germi specifies that it is providing this information to the market in order to keep shareholders fully informed ahead of the mixed general meeting scheduled for January 5.