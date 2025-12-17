UV Germi Files Tender Offer to Buy Back Its Own Shares

Portzamparc (BNP Paribas Group), acting on behalf of UV Germi, has filed a proposed public share buyback offer with the AMF, aiming to reduce its share capital—a plan that was previously announced on November 4.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/17/2025 at 09:59 am EST

UV Germi has made an irrevocable commitment to acquire up to 800,000 of its own shares, representing 24.78% of its capital, at a unit price of EUR3.30, with the intention of cancelling these shares and reducing its capital by the nominal value of the repurchased shares.



The public offer is notably subject to approval by the combined shareholders' meeting, convened for January 5, of the resolution regarding the reduction of share capital not motivated by losses, by means of a public share buyback offer.