UV Germi has irrevocably committed to acquiring up to 800,000 of its own shares, representing 24.78% of its capital, at a unit price of EUR3.30, with the intention of canceling them and reducing the capital by the nominal value of the repurchased shares.

The public offer is notably subject to the approval by the combined general meeting of shareholders, convened for January 5, of the resolution relating to the reduction of share capital not motivated by losses through a public share buyback offer.