vArmour Delivers First Enterprise-Wide Application Relationship Management Solution to Enable Businesses to Take Control of Risk

07/09/2020

LOS ALTOS, Calif., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vArmour, the leading provider of Application Relationship Management, has launched the latest version of its Application Controller solution, enabling enterprises to take control of operational risk by discovering and understanding application relationships across their environment, while maximizing the value of existing investments — the technology they already own.

The COVID-19 era has accelerated the disruption of the global enterprise. Controlling operational and cyber risk is critical to enable digital transformation. This transformation is accelerating adoption of public and private clouds, yet organizations must straddle the new and old world. Organizations need solutions to understand relationships within and between applications across any type of environments, from cloud-native to mainframe, while getting more value out of the technology investments they’ve already made.

“In this climate of change, it’s more important than ever for vendors to embrace the technology ecosystem so that we can get more value out of the technology we already own,” said Daniel Lelewski, Head of Production Systems and Automation at MarketAxess. “vArmour’s leading technology and partnerships with providers such as VMware NSX is essential to our ability to increase our cyber resilience and reduce operational risk across our infrastructure.”

"The growth of cloud-based infrastructure and applications has led organizations to rethink how to achieve security objectives," said Fernando Montenegro, Principal Analyst of Information Security at 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. “Many organizations struggle with how to properly secure cloud environments without undue impact to performance and agility and are looking for approaches that can meet security needs with low friction.”

vArmour’s latest Application Controller provides enterprises with control of every application and every relationship across every environment:

  • Every Application: Enhanced visualization shows the relationships and dependencies within and across applications, enabling operations teams to map and control dependencies from the microscopic between workloads to macroscopic between business units and clouds.
  • Every Relationship: New and richer integrations with technology platforms and providers makes it easy to understand and control risk. Only vArmour enables centralized visibility and policy governance across the enterprise — including VMware NSX, AWS, Microsoft Azure, and more. New integrations make it easier than ever to leverage the power of existing platforms without having to install costly new agents or infrastructure.
  • Every Environment: With the undeniable move of customers to hybrid cloud, enhancements to the Application Controller software architecture simplifies deployment and operations to run on every environment — old and new.

“Our customers drive incredible value through our partnerships with their strategic technology providers — VMware (including NSX-T), Cisco, the public cloud ecosystem, and EDR/XDR agents — to deliver Application Relationship Management.” said Keith Stewart, SVP of Product and Strategy at vArmour. “Only vArmour has the partnerships and technology integrations to enable you to navigate relationships and risk across customer diverse environments. It’s like Google Earth for the Enterprise.”

For additional information on vArmour’s Application Controller, please visit www.vArmour.com

About vArmour
vArmour is the leading provider of Application Relationship Management. Enterprises around the world rely on vArmour to control operational risk, increase application resiliency and secure hybrid clouds — all while leveraging the technology they already own without adding costly new agents or infrastructure. Based in Los Altos, CA, the company was founded in 2011 and is backed by top investors including Highland Capital Partners, AllegisCyber, Redline Capital, Citi Ventures, and Telstra. Learn more at www.varmour.com.

Contact:
Kari Thurman
310-800-4151
kari@highwirepr.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
