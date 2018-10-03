vArmour : Named a 2019 TAG Cyber Distinguished Vendor

vArmour, the leading hybrid-cloud application security company, is proud to announce its designation as a Distinguished Vendor in this year’s 2019 TAG Cyber Security Annual.

vArmour has now joined the ranks of a group of leading cyber security technology companies, as chosen by Dr. Edward Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber. vArmour’s proven application controller technology is providing many of the top banks and telcos with scalable policy management tools, including application auto-discovery, security policy computation, and security enforcement across hybrid-cloud environments.

“It is estimated that 83% of enterprise workloads will be in the cloud by 2020, so having access to top cloud security is a must,” said Amoroso. “vArmour fills that gap. As more workloads are moved to the cloud and attack surfaces grow, vArmour provides visibility and policy controls that scale into the cloud to keep workloads protected.”

The 2019 TAG Cyber Security Annual is designed to provide direct advisory guidance to the enterprise cyber security professional. Their work is created to help cyber defenders more effectively deal with the technical challenges of our industry. These include gaining visibility into applications and their relationships, introducing automation to streamline security workflows, and adopting cloud infrastructure for enterprise applications and systems.

“TAG Cyber has a vision of offering detailed cyber security analysis at little cost,” said Tim Eades, CEO of vArmour. “We are honored to be selected as a 2019 Distinguished Vendor, and are proud to support Dr. Amoroso, the TAG Cyber team, and their vision of providing comprehensive analysis to the community.”

The 2019 TAG Cyber Security Annual is available for download at www.tag-cyber.com, and includes an informative interview with vArmour CTO, Marc Woolward.

About vArmour

vArmour, the hybrid-cloud application security company, delivers simple and intuitive application security to auto-discover application communications, optimize policy modeling, and protect critical applications and workloads across hybrid clouds. Based in Mountain View, CA, the company was founded in 2011 and is backed by top investors including Highland Capital Partners, Menlo Ventures, Columbus Nova Technology Partners, Work-Bench Ventures, Allegis Capital, Redline Capital, and Telstra. The vArmour DSS Distributed Security System is deployed across the world’s largest banks, telecom service providers, government agencies, healthcare providers, and retailers. Partnering with companies including AWS, Cisco, HPE and VMware, vArmour builds security into modern infrastructures with a simple and scalable approach that drives unparalleled agility and operational efficiency. Learn more at www.varmour.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005200/en/