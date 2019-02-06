vArmour Raises $44M Amid Rising Popularity for Solutions Securing Cloud Computing, Hybrid Deployments and Other Transformative Computing Models

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vArmour, the API-driven cloud security company, today announced it has raised $44M in Series E funding, led by AllegisCyber and NightDragon, with participation from existing investors. With the worldwide public cloud services market projected to grow 17.3 percent in 2019 (to total $206.2 billion), the new investments recognize the urgent need for security solutions that protect data and applications that are increasingly being sprawled across public and private cloud environments, especially for organizations in heavily regulated industries.



A core technology that powers its products and services, vArmour’s Conform addresses anxiety among security teams who are struggling with their organization’s rapid expansion to hybrid cloud. Conform bridges security and compliance policy requirements to public and private cloud. Without it, security and IT pros are left to the overwhelming task of reconciling diverse compliance rules to their disparate cloud environments, each with its own unique security controls and nuances. As a result, they are adopting vArmour for its elegant simplicity, reduced cost, and helping to achieve continuous compliance for their organization.

“Organizations are deploying multiple clouds for business agility and reduced cost, but the rapid adoption is making it a nightmare for security and IT pros to provide consistent security controls across cloud platforms,” said Bob Ackerman, Founder and Managing Director at AllegisCyber. “vArmour is already servicing this need with hundreds of customers, and we’re excited to help vArmour grow to the next stage of development.”

Founder of NightDragon, Dave DeWalt, adds, “From my experience, this is an important solution for the cloud security space. With security teams now having to manage a multitude of cloud estates and inundated with regulatory mandates, they need a simple solution that’s capable of continuous compliance. We haven’t seen anyone else do this as well as vArmour.”

vArmour’s solutions are based on significant IP built within its approach to application security, a method for identifying, securing and controlling workloads where data and processes are dispersed and traditional firewalls are ineffective. vArmour’s holistic approach includes auto-discovering hybrid cloud applications, computing infrastructure-independent communication policies, and measuring effective enforcement to reduce attack surface and maintain continuous compliance.

“Security and IT pros are having a difficult time maintaining consistent security policy across their private and public cloud environments, so we’ve designed Conform to help these teams manage the numerous compliance requirements they have to deal with,” said Tim Eades, CEO of vArmour. “By taming the cloud, vArmour brings peace of mind all the way to the board room, enabling further cloud adoption and aiding with regulatory compliance.”

About vArmour

vArmour is an API-driven cloud security company. Hundreds of companies worldwide rely on the vArmour Application Controller to consistently and effectively apply security controls across hybrid clouds, reducing the attack surface and maintaining continuous compliance. Based in Mountain View, CA, the company was founded in 2011 and is backed by top investors including Highland Capital Partners, AllegisCyber, Redline Capital, Citi Ventures, and Telstra. Learn more at www.varmour.com .

About AllegisCyber

AllegisCyber, based in Silicon Valley and Maryland, has pioneered an integrated cybersecurity investment platform spanning seed to early-growth cybersecurity companies. AllegisCyber has been investing in cybersecurity for almost two decades in the U.S and select international markets and was the first venture firm to focus exclusively on cybersecurity and data science. The venture firm's team is replete with venture capital and start-up entrepreneurial veterans and has been described in industry press as the “Cyber’s Money Men” for its domain expertise and market leadership position. Current AllegisCyber investments include Area 1, Callsign, CyberGRX, Dragos, SafeGuard Cyber, Shape Security, Source Defense, Synack and vArmour. AllegisCyber is also closely affiliated with DataTribe (co-founded by Allegis founder Bob Ackerman) which grows cyber and data science technology startups, in partnership with subject matter expert engineers coming out of the U.S. intelligence community and U.S. national labs. DataTribe is based in Maryland. For more information on AllegisCyber, please visit www.allegiscyber.com or DataTribe www.datatribe.com/ .

About NightDragon Security

NightDragon Security is an investment firm focused on partnering with cybersecurity companies across the corporate lifecycle, from early stage, to growth, buyouts and special situations. Its flexible model allows it to lead or co-invest alongside leading venture capital and private equity firms in the pursuit of driving growth and maximizing shareholder value. NightDragon is unique in providing deep operational expertise in cybersecurity gained by its founders Dave DeWalt and Ken Gonzalez from years serving as senior executives leading technology companies such as Documentum, EMC, Siebel Systems (Oracle), McAfee, Mandiant, Avast and FireEye.