vArmour and Digital Shadows Partnership Enables Actionable Defense with Threat Intelligence

LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vArmour , the leader in Continuous Application Relationship Management, and Digital Shadows , the leader in digital risk protection, today announced a global strategic partnership to reduce operational and cybersecurity risk through enhanced threat intelligence. vArmour and Digital Shadows customers can now have their cloud-native or cloud-connected threat surfaces visualized to preemptively deploy security policies using qualified attackers and attack intelligence from the Dark Web.

“Customers already choose Digital Shadows for our leading threat intelligence proven to minimize external risks to their business and brand,” said James Chappell, co-founder and chief innovation officer, Digital Shadows. “We are excited to partner with vArmour to provide even more value to our customers with enhanced visibility of application relationships. This will help them fully understand the impact that any form of unwanted data exposure would have on the business.”

As enterprise infrastructures are deployed within or connect to the cloud, it becomes increasingly difficult to track and monitor an ethereal attack surface. That challenge, combined with a distributed workforce of the new normal, means that it’s more crucial than ever for security technologies to integrate seamlessly with one another. The vArmour partnership with Digital Shadows Searchlight brings qualified threat intelligence and insights to the vArmour Security Graph, enabling security teams to be very targeted and take surgical actions to mitigate known and validated risk, ensuring that a company’s finite resources are focused where they need to be at the right times, reducing key metrics around time to detect and time to contain.

As strategic alliance partners, vArmour and Digital Shadows deliver joint customer value with:

‘Offensive’ Security: Provided qualified threats — whether attackers or attack methods — targeting critical applications, security, and network operations teams can isolate or segment threatened applications or increase protection policy levels without impacting platform performance

Provided qualified threats — whether attackers or attack methods — targeting critical applications, security, and network operations teams can isolate or segment threatened applications or increase protection policy levels without impacting platform performance Targeted Threat & Vulnerability Management: Visualized application relationships within and across the cloud attached platform, cloud operations and information security can deploy critical fixes or patches based on qualified threats to the enterprise

Visualized application relationships within and across the cloud attached platform, cloud operations and information security can deploy critical fixes or patches based on qualified threats to the enterprise Application Attack Chain Detection and Response: Provided an intuitive visualization of applications-containers/services-workloads, attack or attacker-based telemetry can be implemented within a threat chain — enabling detection and response activity so that events do not become breaches

“Our strategic alliance partnership with Digital Shadows accelerates our joint customers’ ability to discreetly and effectively minimize their risk with qualified threat intelligence,” said Kate Kuehn, SVP of Alliances, vArmour. “This partnership takes the guesswork out of the traditional Security Operations Center by providing operators with Dark Web visibility and a central platform from which they can enable policy that protects their critical applications.”

About vArmour

vArmour is the leader in Continuous Application Relationship Management. Hundreds of companies worldwide rely on the vArmour Application Controller for application visibility, to consistently and effectively apply security controls across hybrid clouds, to reduce the attack surface, and to maintain continuous compliance. Based in Los Altos, CA, the company was founded in 2011 and is backed by top investors including Highland Capital Partners, AllegisCyber, Redline Capital, Citi Ventures, and Telstra. Learn more at www.varmour.com .

About Digital Shadows

Digital Shadows makes threat intelligence work for organizations of all sizes. Companies no longer need to invest a disproportionate amount of resources to get real value out of threat intelligence. Our industry-leading SearchLight service delivers relevant threat information that allows organizations to quickly understand and act on their external exposure, minimizing their risk without hiring additional headcount. Get started today and see how SearchLight can minimize your digital risk, visit www.digitalshadows.com .