vCom Announces Expansive Organizational Growth

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vCom Solutions is pleased to announce the addition of Jon Weinberg to its management team as the Vice President of Account Management. Weinberg is leading vCom’s Account Executives who are focused on building relationships with their customers to tackle the challenges around each IT asset across six categories of IT spend with the goal of increasing adoption, retention, and engagement of vCom’s software and managed services.



As a key component of the value vCom delivers to its customers, Weinberg and his team will work closely with vCom’s Customer Success and Software Adoption teams to support customers and educate them on the many values of IT Spend Management .

“Jon is a fantastic addition to vCom,” said Joe Condy, Chief Revenue Officer. “His vast experience in customer-focused team building, cross-team collaboration and management expertise will aid in the growth of our organization and expand on the value we provide to our customers.”

Weinberg brings to vCom a 20-plus year track record in leading high performing customer success, account management, sales, and service delivery teams in both the SaaS and software industries. Prior to joining, he served as VP of the Customer Success Group at Tangoe, a large telecom expense management provider. Weinberg is a passionately customer-centric account management expert known for creating tactical customer success plans that achieve revenue growth and drive customer value while being dedicated to building, scaling and leading highly capable customer-focused teams.

“I am thrilled to join the vCom team,” said Weinberg. “It’s an exciting opportunity to be on the front lines of helping our clients leverage a truly tangible and robust portfolio of solutions and empower them in the management and future-proofing of their IT environments.”

About vCom Solutions

vCom is a cloud-based software and managed services company focused on helping enterprises manage IT spend from procure-to-pay. vCom improves visibility and control within a single software while decreasing expenses for networks, mobile, cloud, collaboration, and SaaS technologies. To learn more about vCom visit http://vcomsolutions.com .

Media Contact:

Renee Maler

Philosophy PR + Marketing

510.499.9746

renee@philosophypr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d945dcf9-6fbf-492b-aa18-2466d6a608d4