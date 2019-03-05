vCom Excels in Customer Satisfaction With 99% Rating

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vCom Solutions , a leader in IT spend management software and managed services, is pleased to announce that it has achieved a soaring 99% customer satisfaction rating. The company has shined 12 years in a row, with an average rating of 98%. This year, the company earned a score of 99% for its software and services experience overall.



vCom recognizes the value of exceeding customer expectations and the importance of exemplary results for long-term success and competitiveness. The cornerstone for vCom has always been its laser-like, consistent focus on customer service. With an attentive and dedicated team focused on helping businesses achieve their goals, vCom’s high ratings have contributed to its rapid growth and prominent reputation in the industry.

Here’s what a few customers had to say:

“vManager gives me visibility into my spend that no one knew existed. It was money going out the door that shouldn’t have been,” shared John Orr of Austin Bank.

Michael Chase of Bioverativ expressed, “I honestly have nothing but good things to say about vCom. They are super responsive, they go above and beyond. I honestly couldn't think of a way that vCom could improve from my experience with them.”

“vManager is helping the entire business. It’s not an IT tool, it’s a business tool,” stated Jim Gallagher of McGrath RentCorp.

The top 3 offerings ranked in each category are:

Planning and Procurement: Contract Management - Approval Workflow



Operations: Asset Management - Carrier Services Inventory



Expense: Invoice Management - Consolidated Billing

“We are very proud of having built a robust software platform that has enabled our customers to gain visibility and control over their IT spend,” stated Sameer Hilal, vCom’s Chief Operating Officer. “As a result of establishing a culture where customer service is a part of our DNA, our team has been successful at providing extraordinary support to our customers for more than a decade.”

For more customer testimonials on the vCom experience, visit: https://vcomsolutions.com/videos .

About vCom Solutions

vCom is a cloud-based software and managed services company focused on helping enterprises manage IT spend from procure-to-pay. vCom improves visibility and control within a single software while decreasing expenses for networks, mobile, hardware, cloud and collaboration technologies. To learn more about vCom, visit http://vcomsolutions.com .

