Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

vCom Excels in Customer Satisfaction With 99% Rating

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 01:39pm EST

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vCom Solutions, a leader in IT spend management software and managed services, is pleased to announce that it has achieved a soaring 99% customer satisfaction rating. The company has shined 12 years in a row, with an average rating of 98%. This year, the company earned a score of 99% for its software and services experience overall.  

vCom recognizes the value of exceeding customer expectations and the importance of exemplary results for long-term success and competitiveness. The cornerstone for vCom has always been its laser-like, consistent focus on customer service. With an attentive and dedicated team focused on helping businesses achieve their goals, vCom’s high ratings have contributed to its rapid growth and prominent reputation in the industry.  

Here’s what a few customers had to say:

“vManager gives me visibility into my spend that no one knew existed.  It was money going out the door that shouldn’t have been,” shared John Orr of Austin Bank.

Michael Chase of Bioverativ expressed, “I honestly have nothing but good things to say about vCom. They are super responsive, they go above and beyond. I honestly couldn't think of a way that vCom could improve from my experience with them.”

“vManager is helping the entire business.  It’s not an IT tool, it’s a business tool,” stated Jim Gallagher of McGrath RentCorp.

The top 3 offerings ranked in each category are:

  • Planning and Procurement: Contract Management - Approval Workflow
     
  • Operations: Asset Management - Carrier Services Inventory
     
  • Expense:  Invoice Management - Consolidated Billing

“We are very proud of having built a robust software platform that has enabled our customers to gain visibility and control over their IT spend,” stated Sameer Hilal, vCom’s Chief Operating Officer. “As a result of establishing a culture where customer service is a part of our DNA, our team has been successful at providing extraordinary support to our customers for more than a decade.”

For more customer testimonials on the vCom experience, visit: https://vcomsolutions.com/videos.    

About vCom Solutions

vCom is a cloud-based software and managed services company focused on helping enterprises manage IT spend from procure-to-pay. vCom improves visibility and control within a single software while decreasing expenses for networks, mobile, hardware, cloud and collaboration technologies. To learn more about vCom, visit http://vcomsolutions.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Media Contact
Audrey Bold
Marketing@vcomsolutions.com
925-415-2146

vCom_Logo_Blue-web.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:12pNATIONAL HIPAA SUMMIT SESSION : New Approaches to Administrative Transactions
BU
02:11pAon Considers Potential Combination With Willis Towers Watson
DJ
02:10pSYKES ENTERPRISES INCORPORATED : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
02:10pINTEL : Announces First 58Gbps FPGA Transceiver in Volume Production Enabling 400G Ethernet Deployment
PU
02:10pWESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Completes Acquisition of OSRAM's Sylvania Lighting Solutions
PR
02:09pMANCHESTER UNITED : Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tells Manchester United to go all out on the attack against PSG
AQ
02:09pHYUNDAI HCN : Tucson 2019 arrives in MYNM showrooms
AQ
02:09pCISCO : Mobily, ITC partner with Cisco to modernize networks
AQ
02:09pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Expects Negative Cash Flow in 2019
DJ
02:08pAON PLC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ABN AMRO GROUP : Dutch bank stocks, Austria's Raiffeisen fall on money laundering report
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: Siltronic successfully closes the financial year 2018 and plans to pay a dividend of..
3TESLA : TESLA : blames misprinted label for China customs hiccup
4NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION : In Mining Fight, Prize Is Nevada -- WSJ
5BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : says open to Nevada joint venture talks with Newmont

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.