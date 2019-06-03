Log in
vCom Names IT Spend Industry Veteran John Adams as New VP of Customer Experience

06/03/2019 | 03:08pm EDT

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vCom Solutions, a leader in IT spend management software and managed services, announces the addition of John Adams to its management team as the new Vice President of Customer Experience. In this critical role, he will lead vCom’s Customer Success and Software Adoption Teams who are responsible for supporting customers and educating them on the value of IT Spend Management. As the head of customer experience, John will also work closely with sales with the goal of increasing adoption, retention, and engagement of vCom’s software and managed services.

Prior to joining vCom, John worked for Calero, a large IT spend management provider. There, he led the team responsible for sales support and client relationship management. He also oversaw inventory management, contract management, expense management, bill pay services, and other operational functions. Prior to Calero, John led the technology expense operations for Manage Mobility, a provider of end-to-end enterprise mobility & managed services; and was the Vice President of Lifecycle Services for Advocate.

“I am excited to join the vCom team. They are a dynamic organization dedicated to improving IT spend management with the right people, tools, and innovative products and services,” said John Adams.

“John’s extensive experience in enterprise IT spend management will further help vCom continue to execute, building on our 12-year track record of 98%+ customer satisfaction,” said Sameer Hilal, vCom COO. “He will bring his knowledge in streamlining the service delivery of our managed services, working closely with our account teams to increase software adoption, as well as customer retention.”

About vCom Solutions

vCom is a cloud-based software and managed services company focused on helping enterprises manage IT spend from procure-to-pay. vCom improves visibility and control within a single software while decreasing expenses for networks, mobile, hardware, cloud and collaboration technologies. To learn more about vCom, visit http://vcomsolutions.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Media Contact
Nicole Wonderlin
Marketing@vcomsolutions.com 
925-415-2154

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
