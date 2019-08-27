Log in
vCom Solutions Announces New Director of Marketing

08/27/2019 | 01:30pm EDT

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vCom Solutions, the leader in IT spend management software and services for the midmarket, today announced the addition of Ann McGuire to its management team as the new Director of Marketing. Ann will lead vCom’s marketing team, responsible for developing and executing vCom’s overall marketing strategy including programs, branding, digital, events, and social media. 

“I am thrilled to join an organization that has been so consistently heralded for both their superior IT spend management solutions AND their outstanding corporate culture,” said Ms. McGuire. “This is an exciting time for vCom as it continues to grow and offer ever-more innovative solutions to organizations that require complete management of their IT ecosystem.”

Ann is a B2B marketer with more than 20 years’ experience in the telecom and IT fields. Prior to joining vCom, she developed marketing strategies for various technology firms including Tangoe, a large TEM provider. There she spent 11 years creating and implementing innovative brand and lead generation programs that helped establish the nascent TEM market and supported Tangoe’s successful business growth. Most recently she drove marketing programs for a higher education data firm.

“We are super excited to have Ann join the team and lead our marketing department as we move towards the next chapter of vCom’s growth,” said vCom CEO Gary Storm. “With more than 10 years’ experience in our space, we are excited to have Ann onboard to help us navigate the growing landscape.”

About vCom Solutions

vCom is a cloud-based software and managed services company focused on helping enterprises manage IT spend from procure-to-pay. vCom improves visibility and control within a single software while decreasing expenses for networks, mobile, cloud, collaboration, and SaaS technologies. To learn more about vCom, visit http://vcomsolutions.com.

Media Contact
Ann McGuire 
925-415-2230

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
