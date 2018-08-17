vConfidence : Launches a Full-On Rebrand with Continued Commitment to Vaginal Health Education & Methods

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stress incontinence. Vaginal dryness. OAB. Those are just a select few of any number of challenging, oftentimes painful vaginal health conditions that impact millions of women every year. What's even more challenging for the mothers, daughters, sisters, women in our lives?

Women rarely discuss these conditions – or the solutions to them – openly.

vConfidence wants to change that for today's woman – and for generations to come.

Starting today, the Charlotte-based company launches a full-on, rebranding commitment across web design, content strategy, and social media driven by an important tagline that says it all – Why be PC when you can VC?

The effort is not only about continuing to share the company's well-established reputation and success, but also engaging a new demographic of younger women impacted by vaginal health conditions following childbirth or early onset menopause.

"These health conditions aren't changing – but women are," says Dr. Tess Mauricio, Board Certified Dermatologist. "Today, women are more empowered, in-control, active participants when it comes to their bodies and their health than ever before; we want vConfidence to serve as not only a brand and treatment solution, but also a health-driven, thought leader for these busy, active, and empowered women."

Despite the rebrand, vConfidence's treatment options, providers, and data-driven approach will not be changing. In 2017, vConfidence solutions were available in over 150 locations across the U.S. and Canada through vConfidence certified doctors - industry-leading gynecologists, obstetricians, dermatologists, and plastic surgeons. Each is equipped with a cloud-enabled approach to deliver an innovative, minimally invasive, virtually painless procedures. vConfidence utilizes only the safest procedures on the market; the company continues to commit to the extra mile ensuring all practitioners are properly trained and up-to-date to deliver safe and successful outcomes that change how a woman experiences life.

New service and product offerings will be available across the U.S. and Canada in Fall 2018.

vConfidence's leadership team does hope the rebrand inspires fresh change in one important part of life – a woman's confidence.

"Our team at vConfidence wants these treatment options to make a real, game-changing difference in the quality of a woman's life and her sense of self," says Brittani Phillips, vConfidence's creator. "If this rebrand can help educate on those options AND then spark important, PC to VC conversations that inspire greater confidence, then we've created long-term change that trickles down through generations of women."

