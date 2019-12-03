Log in
vSync Circuits Adds Verific's Static Elaborator to Product Mix

12/03/2019 | 11:01am EST

ALAMEDA, Calif., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verific Design Automation today announced long-time customer vSync Circuits added Verific’s static elaboration to its product mix and introduced vLinter, early rule-based design analysis and verification software.

“Our relationship with Verific is one of great mutual admiration,” remarks Dr. Reuven Dobkin, chief executive officer and chief technology officer of vSync. “We respect Verific and value it as a trusted vendor with incomparable support and service.”

vLinter, static analysis-based verification used in early design stages, hunts design bugs due to bad coding practices, including unsynthesizable code, unintentional latches, undriven signals, race conditions, out-of-range indexing, incomplete case statements and simulation and synthesis mismatches. It supports both ASIC and FPGA design flows and allows easy and fast setup by directly loading project files from leading synthesis software.

“VSync takes a clever approach to functional verification using structural and formal verification, RTL and gate-level verification, automatic timing constraints generation and automatic bug fixing,” remarks Michiel Ligthart, Verific’s president and chief operating officer. “The result is a powerful methodology that works in either FPGA or ASIC verification and integration flows with Verific’s parser platforms serving as the front end.”

Verific’s SystemVerilog, VHDL and universal power format (UPF) Parser Platforms are in production and development flows at semiconductor companies worldwide, from emerging companies to established Fortune 500 vendors. Applications range from analysis, simulation, formal verification and synthesis to emulation and virtual prototyping, in-circuit debug and design for test. Verific distributes its Parser Platforms as C++ source code and compiles on all 32- and 64-bit Unix, Linux, Mac OS and Windows operating systems.

About vSync Circuits
vSync Circuits is an EDA and IP solutions company providing integration and verification solutions for ASIC and FPGA design and verification groups. It introduces a novel and unique technology for reliable multiple clock-domain design integration and verification comprised of a tool-based approach that bridges the design and verification worlds. vSync Circuits methodology is generic and is compatible with all different design flows.

About Verific Design Automation
Verific Design Automation is celebrating 20 years as the leading provider of SystemVerilog, Verilog, VHDL and UPF Parser Platforms that enable project groups to develop advanced electronic design automation (EDA) products quickly and cost effective worldwide. Verific, with offices in Alameda, Calif., and Kolkata, India, has shipped more than 60,000 copies of its software used worldwide by the EDA and semiconductor industry. Corporate headquarters is located at: 1516 Oak Street, Suite 115, Alameda, Calif. 94501. Telephone: (510) 522-1555.

Engage with Verific at:
Email: info@verific.com
Website: www.verific.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/verific-design-automation-inc/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Verific-Design-Automation-100448363329771/

Verific Design Automation acknowledges trademarks or registered trademarks of other organizations for their respective products and services.

For more information, contact:
Nanette Collins
Public Relations for Verific
(617) 437-1822
nanette@nvc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
