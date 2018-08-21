va-Q-tec AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

va-Q-tec AG: va-Q-tec adjusts FY 2018 revenue and earnings forecast

va-Q-tec adjusts FY 2018 revenue and earnings forecast

Würzburg, 21 August 2018. As part of its 2018 half-year report, va-Q-tec AG (ISIN DE0006636681 / WKN 663668) is adjusting its revenue and earnings forecast for the 2018 financial year. The Management Board of va-Q-tec now anticipates consolidated revenue in a range between EUR 51 million and EUR 56 million for the 2018 financial year (originally: revenue between EUR 56 million and EUR 63 million), corresponding to growth in the double-digit range. For earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2018, va-Q-tec expects a marked reduction compared with the previous year. On a relative basis, compared with the level for the first half of 2018, it sees a slightly improved EBITDA margin (originally: strong year-on-year EBITDA growth).

In H1 2018, the company grew its revenue by 11% compared with H1 2017 to reach EUR 24.9 million, according to 2018 half-year results (IFRS, unaudited). EBITDA reduced from EUR 4.2 million to EUR 1.4 million. The EBITDA margin measured against total income stands at 5%, compared with 16% in H1 2017. The reduction in EBITDA reflects several expenses, some of which are one-off. In particular, removal costs, hiring, currency effects and the company's international development exerted an impact. Significant investments were made in personnel, production capacities and infrastructure during the period under review. As a consequence, the company thereby regards the preconditions for the anticipated growth as having been created.

Information about the calculation of EBITDA is presented from page 78 of the 2017 Annual Report, which is available on our website at www.va-q-tec.com/de/.

va-Q-tec is a leading supplier of high-performance products and solutions in thermal insulation and cold chain logistics. The company develops, produces and markets innovative, thin vacuum insulation panels (VIPs) as well as phase change materials (PCMs) for the reliable and energy-efficient controlling and insulation of temperature. In addition, va-Q-tec produces passive thermal packaging systems (containers and boxes) through optimally integrating VIPs and PCMs, which can maintain constant temperatures, depending on type, between 24 and more than 200 hours, without external energy input. To implement temperature-sensitive logistics chains, va-Q-tec - within a global partner network - operates a fleet of rental containers and boxes meeting demanding thermal protection standards. Along with healthcare & logistics as the main market, va-Q-tec addresses the following further markets: Appliance & Food, Technics & Industry, Building and Mobility. The high-growth company, which was founded in 2001, is based in Würzburg, Germany. Further information: www.va-q-tec.com