va-Q-tec receives major order for thermal transports systems

- Pharma importer kohlpharma buys several thousand multi-use va-Q-med(R) thermoboxes

- Major order underscores growth momentum in va-Q-tec's business unit healthcare & logistics

- va-Q-med(R) thermoboxes secure temperature-controlled pharmacy supplies at no additional cost and energy for refrigerated vehicles

Würzburg, September 23rd, 2019. va-Q-tec AG (ISIN DE0006636681 / WKN 663668), pioneer in highly efficient products and solutions in the thermal insulation and TempChain logistics area, has received a major order from kohlpharma for a fleet of several thousand thermal transport systems. kohlpharma is one of the largest importers of patented and prescription drugs in Europe and the long-standing market leader in Germany. As a parallel trader, kohlpharma imports low-priced medicines from EU countries and sells them to pharmaceutical wholesalers and pharmacies in Germany. In the future, va-Q-med(R) transport systems will now ensure that kohlpharma's customers receive their medicines at the accustomed top quality thanks to constant temperatures during transport in the particularly critical 2°C to 8°C range. va-Q-tec commands a lot of experience in handling large transport volumes, having supplied Swiss Post with the first high-performance thermoboxes for the transport of pharmaceutical products for pharmacies from as early as 2017.

The Made-in-Germany thermal transport systems are insulated with vacuum insulation panels ('VIPs'), which va-Q-tec produces as a technology leader in the thermal insulation area. Equipped with phase change materials ('PCMs') va-Q-med(R) thermoboxes can ensure an inside temperature of 2°C to 8°C for 48 hours and more without battery and electricity. Thereby the last-mile-distribution is secured without temperature deviations directly to the recipient. Unlike conventional one-way packaging or cost-intensive transports with special refrigerated vehicles, va-Q-med(R) transport systems are reusable and consequently very environmentally compatible. By enabling transportation as a standard load on conventional courier vehicles without refrigeration, thermoboxes also make the transport of pharmaceutical products cheaper and less energy intensive.

Dr. Joachim Kuhn, CEO of va-Q-tec AG, comments: 'With the va-Q-med(R) box we aim to make the future of pharmacy and last-mile logistics more cost-efficient, safer and more sustainable. Germany alone has almost 20,000 pharmacies that receive temperature-sensitive supplies several times a day - mostly delivered by refrigerated vehicles at the moment. With our solution - which is unique in the market - we are helping to make courier traffic more efficient in inner-city areas with heavy traffic. With kohlpharma, we have acquired as a landmark customer THE pharmaceutical importer in our home market of Germany.'

'Validated, temperature-controlled transport of our medicines from suppliers in other EU countries to customers at on-site pharmacies in Germany is a long-standing practice at kohlpharma. With the va-Q-med(R) thermobox, we now ensure the transport of temperature-sensitive preparations between 2°C and 8!C to customers in Germany with an environmentally compatible, reusable and consequently cost-effective solution,' was how pharmacist Dr. Christoph Frick, head of quality assurance and an expert at kohlpharma GmbH, summed up his company's decision.

