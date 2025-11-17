Valbiotis has announced the signing of a strategic agreement with Chinese group Aika to establish a joint venture dedicated to the exclusive commercialization of ValbiotisPRO in Asia starting in 2026. Distribution will initially launch via cross-border e-commerce, first in China and Hong Kong/Macau, before expanding into five additional markets, with the first revenues expected as early as 2026.

The joint venture will subsequently roll out traditional distribution channels once local regulatory approvals have been obtained. Valbiotis will hold a 49% stake in the venture through the contribution of licenses, while Aika will inject EUR3 million in cash and provide an additional EUR2 million in financing.

Based in Hangzhou, the structure will benefit from exclusive supply from Valbiotis and leverage Aika's marketing and IT expertise for rapid deployment. Sébastien Peltier, President and co-founder of Valbiotis, praised the partnership as "a solid and secure development framework," while Mr. Tao, CEO of Aika, emphasized a collaboration "designed for the long term."