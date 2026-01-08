Valbiotis Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement for the Middle East

Valbiotis has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Mena Nutrition. The latter specializes in the marketing, commercialization, and distribution of health and nutrition products in the Middle East and North Africa.

With this agreement, the French laboratory specializing in dietary supplements continues its international expansion. Mena Nutrition will be responsible for promoting and distributing Valbiotis products in Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, and Iraq.



In its press release, Valbiotis explained that Middle Eastern countries represent high-potential markets for its products.



"This agreement marks a new milestone in the acceleration of our international strategy following our announcement in November regarding our entry into Asian markets," commented Sébastien Peltier, president and co-founder of Valbiotis.



"Month after month, we are building a solid foundation for our commercial deployment in high-potential countries, alongside the strengthening of our activities in the French market. These developments reinforce our confidence for 2026, which should allow us to reap the first benefits of our transformation, with the objective of deploying internationally an original model that generates rapid revenue in the dietary supplements sector," he added.