Thales has announced the signing of a contract with the Qatar Emiri Air Force for the supply of Ground Master 400 Alpha (GM400 alpha) and Ground Master 200 Multi-Mission All-in-one (GM200MM/A) radars.

The agreement, concluded during the DIMDEX exhibition in Doha, aims to significantly reinforce the protection and sovereignty of Qatari airspace. In addition to the radars, Thales will deliver a national supervision and maintenance system, as well as a continuous training program for operators and technicians.

The GM200MM/A is a multi-mission air radar capable of detecting small targets up to 350 km away, while the GM400 alpha provides advanced surveillance of low-altitude threats, including slow-moving or highly maneuverable targets.

Both systems are based on a Secure Digital Integration Platform (SDIP), enabling a consolidated aerial picture and instantaneous data dissemination.

Thales will provide local maintenance and training through 2036, relying on an installed base of more than 200 Ground Master radars worldwide.