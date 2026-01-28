The French group is strengthening its longstanding partnership with the Emirate by providing advanced aerial surveillance capabilities in response to evolving threats, notably those linked to drones.

Thales has announced the signing of a contract with the Qatar Emiri Air Force for the supply of Ground Master 400 Alpha (GM400 alpha) and Ground Master 200 Multi-Mission All-in-one (GM200MM/A) radars.



The agreement, concluded during the DIMDEX exhibition in Doha, aims to significantly reinforce the protection and sovereignty of Qatari airspace. In addition to the radars, Thales will deliver a national supervision and maintenance system, as well as a continuous training program for operators and technicians.



The GM200MM/A is a multi-mission air radar capable of detecting small targets up to 350 km away, while the GM400 alpha provides advanced surveillance of low-altitude threats, including slow-moving or highly maneuverable targets.



Both systems are based on a Secure Digital Integration Platform (SDIP), enabling a consolidated aerial picture and instantaneous data dissemination.



Thales will provide local maintenance and training through 2036, relying on an installed base of more than 200 Ground Master radars worldwide.