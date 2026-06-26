Valbiotis successfully completes a €10.2m capital increase

The French lab specializing in natural health products to prevent cardio-metabolic imbalances announced this evening the success of its capital increase with preemptive subscription rights (DPS). The transaction raised a total of €10.2m.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/26/2026 at 12:17 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Net proceeds from the issue are expected to come to around €8.9m. This fundraising is entirely intended to support the group's near-term ambitions, finance the acceleration of its commercial rollout and enable the company to self-fund its growth.



Targeted use to drive commercial expansion



The net funds raised will be strictly allocated to the deployment of the company's strategy as follows:



- 62% to working capital requirements (BFR). This tranche will be used to finance trade receivables and inventories, with particular emphasis on securing the plant-based supply chain. This expected increase in working capital reflects the need to build inventory fully aligned with the brand's sales ambitions, in France and internationally.



- around 25% to the sales network: the funds will be used to strengthen field teams (with the aim of increasing from 16 to 25 Medical Promotion Representatives, APM) to support revenue growth and cement brand awareness in France.



- and 13% will be dedicated to marketing and communications: this balance will be invested in promotional campaigns to support the broader rollout of the offering.