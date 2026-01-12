Valbiotis Unveils New Publication in a Scientific Journal

Valbiotis has announced a scientific publication for Totum-448, its active compound targeting metabolic liver diseases, in the international journal Scientific Reports.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 01/12/2026 at 12:01 pm EST

This publication demonstrates for the first time in humans the bioavailability of the Totum-448 compound, as well as several parameters of its mode of action on human hepatic cells, including the reduction of intracellular lipids, inflammation, and particularly endoplasmic reticulum stress.



In its press release, the French laboratory specializing in the design and distribution of dietary supplements notes that this publication confirms the scientific potential of this compound.



According to Pascal Sirvent, the company's Chief Scientific Officer and member of the management board: "We are pleased to see our work recognized by an international scientific journal. This publication highlights the strength of our research and development, as well as the scientific advances we are achieving in collaboration with academic and university partners to better understand the active compound TOTUM-448 and its impact on liver health."