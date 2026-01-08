Valeo and Hero MotoCorp, the world's leading manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop Advanced Rider Assistance Systems (ARAS) for two-wheelers.
This partnership aims to enhance rider safety by deploying cutting-edge detection, perception, and intelligence technologies specifically designed for two-wheel vehicles.
The advanced rider assistance system platform for two-wheelers is based on Valeo's radar and smart camera technologies.
"We are very excited to collaborate with Hero MotoCorp to offer solutions that can significantly improve rider safety and provide a safer riding experience for millions of people," said Marc Vrecko, President of Valeo's Brain Division.
Valeo is a world leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of automotive equipment. 2024 net sales break down by market as follows:
- POWER Division (50.5%): thermal management systems and propulsion systems for the electrification market for hybrid and electric vehicles (automated and hybrid transmission systems, battery thermal management, cabin thermal management, etc.);
- LIGHT Division (25.8%): technologies that improve vehicle visibility for drivers and other road users (innovative and intelligent exterior and interior lighting systems, window, windshield, and rear window wiping systems, and sensor cleaning systems);
- BRAIN Division (23.5%): driver assistance and interior experience solutions that are part of the transformation towards the software-defined vehicle (sensors, software and hardware systems including high-performance computing units, interior systems for driver monitoring and on-board improvement);
- other (0.2%).
Each of Valeo's Divisions has an activity in the replacement market, which represents, at the group level, 10.5% of net sales.
Net sales of original equipment are distributed geographically as follows: Europe and Africa (47.9%), North America (19.2%), Asia excluding China (16.2%), China (14.8%) and South America (1.9%).
