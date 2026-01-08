Valeo and Hero MotoCorp, the world's leading manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop Advanced Rider Assistance Systems (ARAS) for two-wheelers.

This partnership aims to enhance rider safety by deploying cutting-edge detection, perception, and intelligence technologies specifically designed for two-wheel vehicles.

The advanced rider assistance system platform for two-wheelers is based on Valeo's radar and smart camera technologies.

"We are very excited to collaborate with Hero MotoCorp to offer solutions that can significantly improve rider safety and provide a safer riding experience for millions of people," said Marc Vrecko, President of Valeo's Brain Division.