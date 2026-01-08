Valeo is a world leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of automotive equipment. 2024 net sales break down by market as follows: - POWER Division (50.5%): thermal management systems and propulsion systems for the electrification market for hybrid and electric vehicles (automated and hybrid transmission systems, battery thermal management, cabin thermal management, etc.); - LIGHT Division (25.8%): technologies that improve vehicle visibility for drivers and other road users (innovative and intelligent exterior and interior lighting systems, window, windshield, and rear window wiping systems, and sensor cleaning systems); - BRAIN Division (23.5%): driver assistance and interior experience solutions that are part of the transformation towards the software-defined vehicle (sensors, software and hardware systems including high-performance computing units, interior systems for driver monitoring and on-board improvement); - other (0.2%). Each of Valeo's Divisions has an activity in the replacement market, which represents, at the group level, 10.5% of net sales. Net sales of original equipment are distributed geographically as follows: Europe and Africa (47.9%), North America (19.2%), Asia excluding China (16.2%), China (14.8%) and South America (1.9%).